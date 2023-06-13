Moody’s downgrades NagaCorp’s rating on refinancing woes

Jun 13, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck, World
Moody’s Investors Service says it has downgraded to ‘B3’ from ‘B2’ the corporate family rating of casino developer and operator NagaCorp Ltd. The institution has also changed the outlook on NagaCorp to ‘negative’, from ‘ratings under review’, it stated in a Monday report.
The senior unsecured rating on the company’s U.S. dollar bond was also downgraded to ‘B3’, said the ratings agency. The bond is “unconditionally and irrevocably” guaranteed by the major operating subsidiaries of NagaCorp, it noted.
NagaCorp has a long-life monopoly casino licence for the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, where it operates its NagaWorld resort complex.
“The rating downgrade and negative outlook reflect NagaCorp’s lack of refinancing progress for its US$472 million U.S. dollar bond coming due in July 2024. The bond forms all of the company’s debt in its capital structure,” said Moody’s analyst Yu Sheng Tay, as cited in the report.
“Despite NagaCorp having reduced its discretionary spending, its ability to repay the bond depends on the pace of earnings recovery, which currently remains uncertain,” added the analyst.
Moody’s stated that there was “increased likelihood of a distressed exchange as funding conditions for Asian high-yield companies remain tight”.
“NagaCorp has limited liquidity sources, given its lack of bank facilities and divestible non-core assets,” it added.
The ratings agency expects NagaCorp’s discretionary spending to decrease “over the next 18 months”.
In early June the casino firm announced that construction of Naga 3, an addition to the NagaWorld gaming complex, had been pushed back by four years, to September 2029. NagaCorp – which hasn’t paid any cash dividends since 2021 – will pay scrip dividends in lieu of cash, as announced in April.
Moody’s said it expects NagaCorp “to spend less than US$50 million on development capital expenditure in 2023, compared with the company’s previous guidance of US$100 million to US$125 million”.
“Moody’s views NagaCorp’s reduction in discretionary spending as credit positive. However, the company’s ability to generate sufficient free cash flow to repay the bond depends on the pace of earnings recovery, which currently remains uncertain,” it added.
According to the institution, NagaCorp’s earnings “will likely improve over the next 18 months,” as Cambodia’s tourism sector “continues to recover and benefit from the return of Chinese tourists”.
Moody’s forecasts that the casino operator could generate earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of “around US$350 million to US$370 million in 2023, and US$485 million in 2024”.
In the first quarter of 2023, the company generated EBITDA of US$59 million, down 3.3 percent year-on-year “due to an increase in staff cost and luck factor”.
Jun 13, 2023
Jun 05, 2023
Jun 13, 2023
Jun 13, 2023
Jun 13, 2023Two years ago, when Covid-19 was still affecting entertainment industries around the world, slot machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd was trying to think ahead about how best to maximise the...
Jun 13, 2023Two years ago, when Covid-19 was still affecting...
Jun 09, 2023Commercial opportunities for utilisation of...
Jun 08, 2023Gaming content and equipment maker Konami says it is...
Jun 07, 2023Casino gaming content and hardware provider Light &...
Jun 06, 2023Electronic table games (ETGs) supplier Interblock dd is...
Jun 05, 2023Random number generator (RNG) testing tools are among the...
Jun 01, 2023Alfastreet, a manufacturer of electronic gaming machines,...
Jun 01, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is tweaking...
Jun 01, 2023The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since...
May 31, 2023Showing slot machine players – via animations on the...
May 31, 2023Macau stocks in likelihood “have been punished too much...
May 31, 2023There are foreign companies still interested in investing...
May 31, 2023Thailand could pass the necessary enabling legislation for...
May 30, 2023China will remain a key market for Asian gaming...
May 30, 2023Alejandro Tengco (pictured in a file photo), chairman and...
May 30, 2023There are “plenty of reasons” for the global gaming...
May 30, 2023Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc...
May 30, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition:...
May 29, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
May 25, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
May 24, 2023The business performance in Asia of gaming content and...
May 18, 2023The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023...
May 17, 2023Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder...
May 16, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to...
May 09, 2023Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider...
May 05, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the...
May 04, 2023An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling...
(Click here for more)
”The rating downgrade and negative outlook reflect NagaCorp’s lack of refinancing progress for its US$472 million U.S. dollar bond coming due in July 2024”
Yu Sheng Tay
Analyst at Moody’s Investors Service