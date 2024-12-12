More ex-POGO staff sent to China amid Philippine clear out

Over 30 Chinese citizens that had been engaged in offshore online gaming operations in the Philippines were “repatriated” to mainland China on Thursday in an operation involving law enforcement authorities from both countries. That is according to a Chinese-language update that day from China’s embassy in Manila, the Philippine capital.

The embassy said it was the “fourth” such repatriation effort by the two nations, since the Philippines announced earlier this year that entities formerly designated and licensed as Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) would need to end their business by year-end.

China’s diplomatic mission in Manila said it would “continue to strengthen law enforcement cooperation with the Philippines and promote the orderly repatriation of relevant personnel [engaged in POGO activity] on the basis of protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.”

On July 22 Philippine leader, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said during his State of the Nation Address that POGOs – a category of licensed activity now succeeded by what are termed Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs) – would have to cease their operations year-end.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Manila said the ban was a “welcome development”, as Chinese law “prohibits all forms of gambling”.

China’s embassy has mentioned other repatriation efforts taking place this year, via updates issued in August, in September, and a week ago.

Taking into account Thursday’s action, it brings to circa 360, the number of Chinese citizens sent to mainland China this year in relation to offshore online gambling since the Philippine leader’s July announced ban.

The Philippine authorities have pledged to pursue any “underground POGOs”, according to remarks from Interior and Local Government Secretary, Jonvic Remulla, in a Wednesday press briefing at Malacañang Palace, the official residence and office of the country’s president.

“Guerrilla (POGO) operations will (still) flourish but we will go after them,” said Mr Remulla when asked if the Philippines will be POGO-free by 2025.

In the same briefing, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), the country’s gaming regulator, announced that by December 15, licenses of remaining POGOs will be revoked.

To date, there are only seven POGOs with “active Pagcor licences”, said Pagcor chairman Alejandro Tengco in that Wednesday briefing. There had been more than 300 POGOs and IGLs that were issued with licenses prior to the Philippine president’s July announcement, according to public statements.

