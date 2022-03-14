More mainland places under Macau quarantine rules

Macau has imposed quarantine restrictions for inbound travellers from more places in Guangdong province and elsewhere in mainland China, including districts in Shanghai, Tianjin, and Beijing respectively.

The latest move, announced over the weekend, coincides with news from the mainland of fresh cases of Covid-19 infection. It was reported that on Sunday the mainland had reported nearly 3,400 Covid-19 cases in a single day: the highest daily tally for two years. Some of the cases were reported to be asymptomatic, including ones involving either the Omicron- or Delta-variant of the infecting virus.

Macau’s Health Bureau said that with effect from 5pm on Sunday (March 13), any travellers inbound to Macau that had been to any of several places in the cities of Zhongshan and Shenzhen, in Guangdong province, would – on arrival – have to quarantine at a “designated venue” for a minimum of seven days counting from their date of departure from the relevant areas, up to a maximum of 14 days.

Restrictions also apply for places in Guangzhou, Yangjiang, and Dongguan in Guangdong, according to Macau’s health authorities.

Shenzhen, which has been battling an Omicron surge since late February, came under a seven-day citywide lockdown on Sunday. All non-essential workers must stay at home, and buses and subway trains are being halted. The Shenzhen authorities will carry out three rounds of citywide Covid-19 tests next week.

Macau’s quarantine-on-arrival protocol also applies to places in the mainland provinces or regions of: Gansu, Henan, Hebei, Hainan, Zhejiang, Jilin, Hubei, Shanxi, Sichuan, Jiangsu, Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Shandong, Shaanxi, Yunnan, Liaoning and Heilongjiang.