More than 3,100 hotel rooms being built in Macau as of Sept

There were 3,137 hotel rooms being built in Macau as of the third quarter of 2023, according to official data from the government disclosed on Tuesday.

The figures show there were eight hotel projects under construction and a further eight undergoing government approval as of the three months to September 30. They would together provide the Macau market with 4,445 new hotel rooms. The data did not give estimated completion dates for the new hotel projects.

According to the Macao Government Tourism Office, there were 147 hotel establishments in Macau as of September this year, providing 48,325 rooms. That was a 1.4-percent increase compared with the preceding quarter.

Most of the new supply already being built will be on Cotai, where two new hotels, offering 2,808 rooms in aggregate, are being developed. Another 329 rooms are being developed on the Macau peninsula.

The eight hotels awaiting government approval – six located in Macau, and one each in Taipa and Coloane – will offer a total of 1,308 rooms.

The number of hotels on Cotai has been increasing since the easing, early this year, of travel restrictions related to Covid-19.

In early April, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd had an opening for a new hotel tower at Studio City, called the Epic Tower. The W Macau hotel tower, also part of Studio City’s Phase 2, opened in early September, offering 557 guest rooms.

The Raffles at Galaxy Macau hotel tower had a soft opening to the public in mid-August. The property is part of Phase 3 of the Galaxy Macau complex, a property promoted by casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Andaz Macau, the second of the two new hotels in Phase 3 of the complex, launched on September 15, offering 700 rooms and suites.