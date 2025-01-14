More work once Thai casino bill passes: commentators

A number of voices in the Thai business sector has expressed support for the country’s plan for entertainment complexes each with a casino, adding that careful work was still needed prior to implementation. The remarks came after it was reported on Monday that the Thai cabinet had approved in principle the Entertainment Complex Bill.

In comments reported by the Bangkok Post on Tuesday, Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said the authorities needed to ensure thorough preparation, as the main goal was to boost tourism from overseas, rather than to cater to local players. He also urged relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive study and facilitate wider public consultations on the subject.

Mr Thanavath was cited as saying: “I believe this policy has both pros and cons.”

He added: “Society still needs more discussions, understanding and state-led preventive measures to mitigate any negative impacts, as government studies found that in South Africa, when a large proportion of the population participated in entertainment complexes, it led to problems.

“Therefore, the proportion of foreign visitors to these complexes should be higher than locals,” stated the university leader.

A Thai-opposition MP told GGRAsia at the recent Thai Entertainment Complex Summit, in Bangkok, that the enabling bill was just the framework regarding casino legalisation in the country, and the details still need to be decided by the authorities.

Siradej Donavanik, vice president of development at Dusit Hotels & Resorts, a Thailand-based hotel operator with a global presence, was also indirectly quoted by the Bangkok Post. He stated there would need to be effective control and regulation of entertainment complexes for public benefit and to avoid problems.

The media outlet also cited Koraphat Vorachet, head of research at Krungsri Securities, saying the passage of the bill would be positive for the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The newspaper said the institution’s analysts had noted in a research memo there had been market concern that the plan could face obstacles after Thailand’s Council of State – an advisory body on legal matters – had raised concerns about the draft law.

The Bangkok Post added however that Krungsri Securities’ head of research said the opening of entertainment complexes could boost inbound tourism, and give a significant boost to related industries.