Music boosts play in land-based and online: Uplatform

Music used in bricks-and-mortar casinos and other settings, such as online casinos and sports betting, can influence people’s betting behaviour, says a discussion paper from online gaming services provider Uplatform. It cites a number of studies on the topic.

“Historically, music has played a significant role in various entertainment sectors, including betting,” said the analysis.

It noted that research produced by scholars Mark Griffiths and Jonathan Parke, found that at land-based casinos, background music “can affect betting speed, enhance mood, and even impact [player] performance”.

Uplatform observed: “While the music often aims to keep players relaxed and calm, allowing them to enjoy their favourite games for hours, certain casino games – especially slots – tend to use upbeat music to stimulate the production [in humans] of oxytocin, dopamine, and adrenaline [hormones].”

It added: “This combination raises heart rates and encourages bolder decisions during play, driving the excitement of the casino experience.”

Uplatform stated that in the online gaming sector, “music plays an equally important role, influencing player behaviour and enhancing the immersive experience of virtual casinos”.

The brand said that game developers working with Uplatform “carefully select background music to make the environment more engaging and captivating for players”. It said that, for example, slots use music “specifically designed to create memorable gameplay”.

Slots themed after popular music performers, such as Alice Cooper or Ozzy Osbourne, feature “eerie or high-energy tunes that amplify the excitement,” it observed.

Uplatform stated: “The goal is to make players feel connected to the themes, enriching their experience and keeping them engaged for longer periods.”