Nagasaki may appeal on IR non-approval: deputy governor

Nagasaki prefecture has considered the “possibility” of filing an administrative appeal on the decision of Japan’s national authorities announced in late December, not to approve the prefecture’s plan to develop an integrated resort (IR) with casino at Sasebo city (pictured).

That is according to the comments made by Nagasaki prefecture deputy governor Yuko Baba, amid a meeting held by the general affairs committee of the prefectural assembly held on February 2.

“The [Nagasaki] prefecture is going to review all the IR processes,” having “in mind” the “deadline for an administrative appeal” under that nation’s Administrative Appeal Act, said Ms Baba.

According to information reviewed by GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent, the deadline referred to, falls three months from the December 27 announcement by the national authorities, of the non-approval of Nagasaki’s IR District Development Plan.

“The prefecture is going to decide whether to keep going on with the IR or not after the review process” on its casino resort scheme, Ms Baba also mentioned. She told the committee that the prefecture has considered setting up a “third-party panel” for the review process.

Last month, Nagasaki prefecture said it had sent a “questionnaire” to the Japan Tourism Agency, asking for more information on how the national authorities arrived at the decision on its IR plan. The tourism agency is a body under Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Ms Baba noted at Friday’s meeting, that the prefecture had not yet received a response to that request for clarification.