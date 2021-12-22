Dec 22, 2021Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd announced on Wednesday that Phase 2 of its majority-owned Studio City casino resort on Cotai would have Macau’s first W Hotel (pictured in an artist’s...
557 rooms
Planned for 'W Macau – Studio City' hotel, set to open in December 2022
Nagasaki opens to written public comment on IR plan
Dec 22, 2021 Newsdesk Japan, Latest News, Top of the deck
Nagasaki prefecture launched on Tuesday a period for written comments from the public regarding the draft of its District Development Plan concerning an integrated resort (IR). The opportunity for the community to provide feedback in writing will run until January 17.
Separately, formal public consultation hearings on the topic is due to start in February.
The district plan as outlined on Tuesday, mentioned the proposed casino resort would have a conference hall with capacity for 6,000 attendees, and also a concert hall. The resort would act as a “concierge” facility to introduce visitors from overseas to the culture, food and entertainment in the rest of the Kyushu region in which Nagasaki is located.
The draft plan does not show any information regarding Nagasaki’s selected private-sector partner Casinos Austria International Japan Inc’s plans for creating a consortium for the scheme, nor the funding structure for the project.
The prefecture has requested the names of the companies to be involved in the scheme be provided by its partner by the end of this month.
Casinos Austria has until the end of next month to present the financing plan for its JPY350-billion (US$3.09-billion) proposed scheme (pictured in a rendering), according to the timetable mentioned by the Nagasaki prefectural government.
The Japanese government opened on October 1 the application period for local authorities to pitch as host for a casino resort in that nation, and announced the weighting it will give when scoring such requests.
