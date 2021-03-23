Nagasaki says from June its IR suitors cannot court others

The Nagasaki authorities say investors in entities that have qualified for the next portion of the prefecture’s partner-selection process in its tilt at a casino resort, would not be allowed to participate in similar bidding processes elsewhere in Japan.

The prefectural authorities in Nagasaki (pictured) confirmed last week that Oshidori International Holdings Ltd, Casinos Austria International Japan, and the Niki Chau Fwu (Parkview) Group were the three private-sector entities respectively to have qualified in the prefecture’s request-for-proposal (RFP) process regarding a casino complex or integrated resort (IR), as such facilities are known in that country.

The next stage involves what is termed “competitive dialogue” with would-be partners. A “probity test” on these private-sector entities is due to be held in May, according to that prefecture’s “IR development and operation public tender requirements.”

June has been identified by Nagasaki as the “tentative” time for bidders to submit the required documents for the second-round evaluation; while August has been earmarked for project presentations by the contenders.

Nagasaki’s tender documents state that after submission of documents in June 2021 for the second-round evaluation of the RFP process, “any investing company that will hold a 5 percent or more share” in the applicant’s entity that will develop and operate an IR in Nagasaki, “cannot be an investing company for another concurrent bid in a different IR development and operation public tender in Japan.”

Up to three casino resorts will be permitted in Japan to coincide with the opening up of the market. Other locations that have so far publicly announced their intention to host a casino resort include Osaka, Yokohama and Wakayama.

Would-be host communities will have to make a submission by spring time of 2022 to the national government for permission to have an IR.