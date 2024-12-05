Nearly 200 Chinese working for POGOs repatriated: embassy

Nearly 200 Chinese citizens that had been engaged in offshore online gaming operations in the Philippines were “repatriated” to mainland China on Thursday, as part of a joint effort from the law enforcement authorities of both countries, according to an update from the embassy of China in the Philippines capital, Manila.

In the Chinese-language update published on Thursday, the Chinese embassy stated that the latest operation marked another “important progress” for both China and the Philippines in “combatting” offshore online gaming operations.

On July 22, the Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr had said that Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) – now known as Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs) – would need to end their business in that country by year-end.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Manila said the ban was a “welcome development”, as Chinese law “prohibits all forms of gambling”.

Since then, the Chinese embassy has helped repatriate a number of its citizens that had been engaged in offshore online gaming operations the Philippines, according to two separate announcements updates issued in August and in September.

Those announcements said that nearly 130 Chinese citizens, in aggregate, had been sent to mainland China.

Last month, the Philippine leader issued an executive order prohibiting all offshore online gaming operations in the country. The ban encompasses existing operators, license applications, license renewals, cessation of operations and illegal offshore gaming operations.

The executive order stated of “high reputational risks” associated with POGOs or IGLs, which undermines Philippine authorities’ effort in promoting the country as a “safe and sustainable investment and tourism destination”.