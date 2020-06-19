Nearly 200 shops resume operation at Marina Bay Sands

Nearly 200 shops, including tenant-run food and drink outlets, reopened from Friday (June 19) at the mall (pictured in a file photo) at the Marina Bay Sands casino resort, the venue said in a message on its website. It coincided with the resort’s host city Singapore beginning phase two of an exit from Covid-19 countermeasures.

The relevant non-gaming facilities at Marina Bay Sands – a venue run by Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd, a unit of United States-based casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp – and restaurants at Singapore market rival Resorts World Sentosa, run by Genting Singapore Ltd, have been able to reopen under phase two. But the casinos at both venues have been closed since April 7 and remain so.

At Marina Bay Sands, restaurants operated directly by the resort will remain closed for now, as will all other venues and attractions in the complex, including the hotel, casino, ArtScience Museum and the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Resorts World Sentosa said on its website: “Our hotels will remain closed until further notice in view of the gradual easing of circuit breaker measures from June 2.”