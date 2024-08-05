Nearly 3,000 hotel rooms being built in Macau as of June

There were 2,976 hotel rooms being built in Macau as of the second quarter of 2024, according to data disclosed recently by the city’s Land and Urban Construction Bureau.

The figures show there were five hotel projects under construction and a further seven undergoing government approval as of the three months to June 30. Those would together provide the Macau market with 3,827 new hotel rooms. The data did not give estimated completion dates for the new hotel projects.

Most of the new supply already being built will be on Cotai, where one new hotel, offering 2,724 rooms, is being developed. Another 252 rooms are being developed on the Macau peninsula.

The eight hotels awaiting government approval – six located in Macau, and one in Taipa – will offer a total of 851 rooms.

The number of hotels on Cotai has been increasing since the easing, early last year, of travel restrictions related to Covid-19.

Aside from new accommodation at the Studio City casino resort, run by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, a substantial part of the new supply in the market was related to the expansion of the Galaxy Macau complex, a property promoted by casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Galaxy Entertainment is currently developing Phase 4 of its flagship property, which will include multiple hotel brands, according to the company.

As part of Galaxy Macau’s expansion, a new ultra-luxury hotel tower – Capella at Galaxy Macau – is scheduled to launch in “mid-2025”. It will offer 36 villas and 57 “jungle-themed” suites, by French design house Moinard – Bétaille, based in Paris.

A total of seven hotel projects concluded in Macau last year, providing 1,792 rooms in aggregate, according to official data.

According to the city’s Statistics and Census Service, there were 143 hotel establishments in Macau as of end-May this year, providing 46,900 rooms in aggregate.