Nearly 343k visitors to Macau in Dragon Boat holiday break

Macau saw a daily average of just above 114,280 visitor arrivals during this year’s Dragon Boat Festival, according to data from Macau’s Public Security Police. An aggregate of 342,843 visitors entered Macau between June 8 and June 10 inclusive.

Sunday (June 9) set the trend by delivering 138,413 visitors. Monday was a public holiday in Macau, Hong Kong and mainland China, marking the annual Dragon Boat Festival.

The local authorities did not provide any year-on-year comparison.

About 41.2 percent of Macau’s three-day tally of visitors arrived via the Border Gate land crossing with Zhuhai, in neighbouring Guangdong province. That post provided 141,290 arrivals, and was the busiest entry checkpoint to Macau during the holiday break.

Another 80,086 visitors crossed to Macau via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, accounting for 23.4 percent of all arrivals in the period.

