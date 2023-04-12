Nearly 3mln visit Macau’s Greater Bay roadshows: MGTO

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) said nearly 3 million people attended the recent series of promotional roadshows (example pictured) held in a total of nine cities in mainland China that form part of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

All six Macau casino-resort operators took part, via promotional booths, said the tourism bureau, in a Tuesday press release summarising the recent marketing campaign.

The roadshows – the most recent one held at the weekend – generated “over 2.82 million visitors” in person, while accompanying events streamed live online, engaged “more than 190 million” viewers, MGTO stated.

The roadshows showcased various elements of Macau’s tourism offerings, including the city’s festivals, sports events, gastronomy, and wedding photoshoots and other wedding-related services.

The nine Greater Bay Area cities in Guangdong province visited were: Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Guangzhou, Jiangmen, Huizhou, Shenzhen, Dongguan, Foshan, and Zhaoqing.

In January and February combined, Macau recorded a total of 1.16 million visitor arrivals from the nine places, according to Macau’s Statistics and Census Service. Just over 536,000 of those had stayed overnight in Macau. The official March data has not yet been published.

Overall, Macau had 2.99 million visitor arrivals for the first two months of this year, of which about 67 percent – or nearly 2.00 million arrivals – were from mainland China.

Of the mainland cohort, circa 63 percent, or 1.25 million arrivals, were drawn from Guangdong province as a whole, the census service data show. Nearly 80 percent of Guangdong-originating visitors in the first two months of this year came to Macau by using an Individual Visit Scheme exit permit issued by the mainland authorities.