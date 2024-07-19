Nearly 60 people indicted in Macau for illicit online bets

Macau’s Public Prosecutions Office has indicted 59 individuals for criminal association and illegal gambling over their alleged involvement in an illegal online sports betting operation that was recently busted following a joint operation involving authorities in Macau, Hong Kong and mainland China.

The 59 defendants were believed to have earned commissions from an illicit online betting operation that lured players to bet on football and basketball games, Macau’s Public Prosecutions Office said in a Friday press statement. The office also mentioned that the server of the betting websites was hosted abroad, though not specifying any particular jurisdiction.

The illegal online sports betting ring was previously said to have taken MOP1.08 billion (US$134.2 million) in bets since 2016, including MOP72 million per week during the Euro 2024 soccer tournament that concluded earlier this month, the Macau Judiciary Police said in an early July briefing.

Nearly MOP8.6 million in cash was seized in Macau, the Public Prosecutions Office stated in Friday’s release.

Out of the 59 defendants, two are currently in pre-trial detention, while the remaining 57 posted bail and have been barred from leaving the city.