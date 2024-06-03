Nepal govt issues warning to casino operators over renewals

Jun 03, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Nepal’s Department of Tourism has issued a warning to incumbent casino operators in the country that might be “reluctant” to meet a mid-June deadline for renewal of their rights, warning them that their licences might be revoked. That is according to local media reports.
“The licences of casino operators will be automatically revoked if they fail to submit their renewal applications by mid-June,” said Kali Bahadur Bhujel, the spokesperson and director of the Department of Tourism, as quoted by online news platform Khabarhub.
“Renewal applications should be submitted at least one month before their expiration,” the official added.
According to the report, only a few applications for renewal of casino permits have so far been submitted to the relevant authorities.
The head of the tourism department said a total of 28 licences have been issued for casino operations across the nation.
In order to renew their licences, operators must settle any outstanding fees, pay the specified casino royalties, and submit the required documents for approval from the authorities.
In October, a committee in Nepal’s House of Representatives endorsed an anti-money laundering (AML) bill, in a bid to amend existing law and regulations to make them compatible with international standards.
One change was the inclusion of a provision to bar setting up new casinos within 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) of the country’s international borders. As per the existing legislation, such distance is currently set at 3 kilometres.
In September, the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) said the Nepalese authorities “should significantly enhance risk-based” supervision of the country’s non-financial businesses and professions, including casinos, regarding AML and CFT.
Jun 03, 2024
Jun 03, 2024
Jun 05, 2024
Jun 05, 2024
Jun 05, 2024A Thai government spokesman says the country’s Ministry of Finance has been told to accelerate the timetable regarding its study of a proposal to legalise casino business and gaming resorts in that...
Jun 05, 2024
(Click here for more)
Jun 05, 2024Low taxation on gross gaming revenue (GGR) gives Cambodia...
Jun 05, 2024The size and scope of any casino industry developed in...
Jun 04, 2024Competition among Macau operators is increasing, especially...
Jun 04, 2024The recently-created slot machine manufacturing business...
Jun 04, 2024Australia-listed slot machine maker Ainsworth Game...
Jun 04, 2024The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia casino trade show and...
Jun 03, 2024Walker Digital Table Systems LLC, already known in Macau...
May 31, 2024Aristocrat Gaming promises a new slot product lineup...
May 31, 2024Gaming equipment maker Novomatic AG says it will showcase...
US$19.7 million
May casino sales at Jeju Dream Tower casino resort