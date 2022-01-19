Nevada nods IGT’s cashless gaming technology

Casino equipment and digital gaming content provider International Game Technology Plc (IGT) says the firm’s cashless gaming technologies has completed “the final stages” of regulatory approval for its Resort Wallet product in Nevada, in the United States.

The Resort Wallet product is part of the IGT Advantage product suite, and is available as an add-on module for casino operators using the IGT Advantage casino management system, according to the company.

“With this achievement, IGT’s entire cashless gaming solution, which includes the option for one-step external funding via IGTPay on personal mobile devices, is approved for deployment throughout the state,” said the company in a Tuesday press release, referring to Nevada.

The statement quoted Ryan Reddy, IGT’s senior vice president for global systems and payment products, as saying that Nevada’s approval of the firm’s cashless technology would “allow for players and operators throughout the state to enjoy the many benefits of cashless gaming and reinforces Nevada’s reputation as a future-forward gaming jurisdiction”.

The company said Nevada casinos can now use the IGT Advantage system to “offer their players the option to fund their cashless wagering accounts directly from their personal mobile devices, eliminating the need to handle cash or visit a casino cage, ATM or kiosk.” The funds can be transferred from a range of external payment sources, and be used on a slot game “with a simple tap of a smartphone”.

In December, the casino supplier said the group would work with Sightline Payments LLC, to help casino operators develop mobile applications.