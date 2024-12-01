New DICJ boss soon as Adriano Ho moves to Macau Customs

Macau’s gaming regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, also known as DICJ, will soon have a new director, as the current chief, Adriano Marques Ho (pictured in a file photo), has been appointed director-general of Macau Customs.

Mr Ho, who has led the DICJ since mid-2020, will assume the new post on December 20, when the government led by Sam Hou Fai, formerly the city’s most senior judge, is sworn in.

Before leading the city’s gaming regulator, Mr Ho had been an advisor to the city’s Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak. Mr Ho spent most of his career in the city’s Judiciary Police, including two years as head of the department of gaming-related and economic crimes.

It was under Mr Ho’s watch that the new 10-year concessions were granted to the city’s six existing gaming operators, and started in January 2023.

Also during his time in office, some key pieces of gaming-related legislation came into force. They included the amendments to Macau’s “Gaming Law”; the amended “Measures on Responsible Gambling”; the “Law to Combat Crimes of Illegal Gambling”; and the “Legal regime of credit concession for games of chance in casinos”.