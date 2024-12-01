 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

New DICJ boss soon as Adriano Ho moves to Macau Customs

Dec 01, 2024 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

New DICJ boss soon as Adriano Ho moves to Macau Customs

Macau’s gaming regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, also known as DICJ, will soon have a new director, as the current chief, Adriano Marques Ho (pictured in a file photo), has been appointed director-general of Macau Customs.

Mr Ho, who has led the DICJ since mid-2020, will assume the new post on December 20, when the government led by Sam Hou Fai, formerly the city’s most senior judge, is sworn in.

Before leading the city’s gaming regulator, Mr Ho had been an advisor to the city’s Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak. Mr Ho spent most of his career in the city’s Judiciary Police, including two years as head of the department of gaming-related and economic crimes.

It was under Mr Ho’s watch that the new 10-year concessions were granted to the city’s six existing gaming operators, and started in January 2023.

Also during his time in office, some key pieces of gaming-related legislation came into force. They included the amendments to Macau’s “Gaming Law”; the amended “Measures on Responsible Gambling”; the “Law to Combat Crimes of Illegal Gambling”; and the “Legal regime of credit concession for games of chance in casinos”.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Macau Nov GGR US$2.3bln, down 11pct after stellar Oct

Macau Nov GGR US$2.3bln, down 11pct after stellar Oct

Dec 01, 2024  

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) in November reached MOP18.44 billion (US$2.30 billion), up 14.9 percent from a year earlier, but down 11.3 percent sequentially. That is according to a...
Read More
Tai Kin Ip new economy secretary, leads Macau gaming policy

Tai Kin Ip new economy secretary, leads Macau gaming policy

Dec 01, 2024  

New DICJ boss soon as Adriano Ho moves to Macau Customs

New DICJ boss soon as Adriano Ho moves to Macau Customs

Dec 01, 2024  

Galaxy, Sands see 3Q Cotai mall net revenue dip y-o-y

Galaxy, Sands see 3Q Cotai mall net revenue dip y-o-y

Nov 29, 2024  

China eases Macau travel for Zhuhai, Hengqin residents

China eases Macau travel for Zhuhai, Hengqin residents

Nov 29, 2024  

Pick of the Day


US$123.3 million

Third-quarter net profit reported by global casino operator Genting Malaysia