New Europe-based live games studio for Pragmatic Play

Online gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd is to open an additional live-casino game studio in Europe.
The facility, in Sofia, Bulgaria, will follow the establishment of its first studio, in Bucharest, Romania. The firm also has what it terms “corporate hubs” in Serbia and Gibraltar; and recently expanded its Malta office.
The fresh studio will be “an important step for us as we look to both expand the capacity of our Live Casino operations,” said Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, as cited in a Monday press release.
The firm stated it intended to use 4k cameras and “leading audio technology” in the new studio, and would “hire over 2,000 people to add to its Bulgarian talent pool by the end of 2023”.
Pragmatic Play offers live-casino and bingo games as part of a multi-product portfolio available through a single application programming interface (API).
Pragmatic Play says it also currently produces up to seven new slot game titles a month, complementing its circa 250-title library.
