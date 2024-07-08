New Hoiana CFO is former Resorts World Sentosa exec

Hoiana Resort & Golf, a beachside holiday complex with foreigner-only casino, located on Vietnam’s central coast, announced on Monday the appointment with effect from that day of Melvyn Boey (pictured) as chief financial officer (CFO).

He will report to Hoiana president and chief executive Steve Wolstenholme.

The statement also mentioned Mr Boey had most recently been senior vice president, business planning & transformation at Singapore casino complex Resorts World Sentosa, a property run by Genting Singapore Ltd.

The announcement said the new CFO had held leadership roles in equity research, corporate finance and hospitality-related sectors, and had more than 25 years of professional experience.

The statement added that before entering the hospitality sector, Mr Boey “spent many years at top-tier investment banks and institutions including Schroders, JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch”.

In a separate press release, it was said that Mr Boey would “oversee the resort’s financial operations, spearhead strategic financial planning initiatives, and implement innovative solutions to enhance operational efficiency.”

The release quoted Hoiana president Mr Wolstenholme as saying that Mr Boey’s “expertise in financial management and strategic planning will be instrumental [for the property] as we continue to elevate our operations and drive growth in the hospitality industry.”