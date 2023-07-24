New hotel rooms at Westside City Manila this year

Jul 24, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck
Megaworld Corp, part of Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc, said on Monday it will “before the end of this year” start launching facilities at a 1,530-room Grand Westside Hotel (pictured in an artist’s rendering) at the 31-hectare (76.6-acre) Westside City “township” within Entertainment City, Manila.
The 19-storey Grand Westside Hotel, under the group’s Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, is to have two towers. The first is “slated for opening” this year, while the second will be launched “by 2024”, according to a Monday release from Megaworld Corp. The hotel will also feature a “two-level retail” and commercial space, covering 1,995 square metres (21,474 sq. feet).
The Westside City project is to have a casino hotel complex within it. According to information previously disclosed by Suntrust Resort Holdings Inc, a Philippine entity backing the casino hotel part, it is to feature 460 five-star rooms and a gaming venue for the “mass and VIP markets”. Suntrust Resort reaffirmed in a May filing that it planned to launch its casino hotel portion in 2024.
Regarding the Grand Westside Hotel part of Westside City, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts’ managing director Cleofe Albiso was quoted saying in Monday’s release: “Once it opens, Grand Westside Hotel will become the biggest hotel property in our portfolio and in the entire country to date. It will be just a short drive away from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport [NAIA] via the NAIA Expressway…”
The announcement said the new hotel would be the second from MegaWorld Hotels & Resorts within the “Westside City township”; the first being the 529-room Kingsford Hotel Manila, which was opened in 2021.
Jul 17, 2023
Jul 11, 2023
Jul 24, 2023
Jul 24, 2023
Jul 24, 2023Megaworld Corp, part of Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc, said on Monday it will “before the end of this year” start launching facilities at a 1,530-room Grand Westside...
(Click here for more)
Jul 13, 2023The sell-off of public-sector casinos in the Philippines...
Jul 13, 2023Artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to have an expanding...
Jul 12, 2023Macau might see its annual casino gross gaming revenue...
Jul 12, 2023Macau needs all its stakeholders to work together if the...
Jul 12, 2023Ed Bowers (pictured), president global development at...
Jul 11, 2023The speed of the recovery in the Macau tourism market has...
Jul 11, 2023Wilfred Wong Ying Wai (pictured), president of Macau casino...
Jul 11, 2023After a three-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a G2E...
Jun 20, 2023Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, a branded exhibition and...
"The best practice is to separate… they [Pagcor] cannot be both an operator [and regulator]. That is conflicting"
Benjamin Diokno
Philippine Finance Secretary