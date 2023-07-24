New hotel rooms at Westside City Manila this year

Megaworld Corp, part of Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc, said on Monday it will “before the end of this year” start launching facilities at a 1,530-room Grand Westside Hotel (pictured in an artist’s rendering) at the 31-hectare (76.6-acre) Westside City “township” within Entertainment City, Manila.

The 19-storey Grand Westside Hotel, under the group’s Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, is to have two towers. The first is “slated for opening” this year, while the second will be launched “by 2024”, according to a Monday release from Megaworld Corp. The hotel will also feature a “two-level retail” and commercial space, covering 1,995 square metres (21,474 sq. feet).

The Westside City project is to have a casino hotel complex within it. According to information previously disclosed by Suntrust Resort Holdings Inc, a Philippine entity backing the casino hotel part, it is to feature 460 five-star rooms and a gaming venue for the “mass and VIP markets”. Suntrust Resort reaffirmed in a May filing that it planned to launch its casino hotel portion in 2024.

Regarding the Grand Westside Hotel part of Westside City, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts’ managing director Cleofe Albiso was quoted saying in Monday’s release: “Once it opens, Grand Westside Hotel will become the biggest hotel property in our portfolio and in the entire country to date. It will be just a short drive away from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport [NAIA] via the NAIA Expressway…”

The announcement said the new hotel would be the second from MegaWorld Hotels & Resorts within the “Westside City township”; the first being the 529-room Kingsford Hotel Manila, which was opened in 2021.