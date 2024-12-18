New LMG stadium goes live at Grand Lisboa casino

A new live multi-game (LMG) stadium was launched on Wednesday at the U2 floor of Grand Lisboa, the Macau peninsula flagship casino hotel promoted by Macau concessionaire SJM Holdings Ltd, GGRAsia understood from a site visit and confirmation from the LMG supplier, LT Game Ltd.

The LMG stadium at Grand Lisboa – featuring more than 60 terminals – is currently the only gaming product available at the U2 floor of the complex. The remaining portion of the floor houses a shuttered restaurant.

The LMG stadium is also the first of its kind installed at Grand Lisboa, according to GGRAsia’s observations from previous regular visits. Other type of electronic gaming machines are available in other floors of the property’s casino.

As of Wednesday, the LMG at Grand Lisboa offered baccarat, with a minimum bet of HKD20 (US$2.57). The baccarat offer included the “Small 6/Big 6″ side bet, an option for baccarat play that was introduced in May to the traditional live table games in the Macau market.

LT Game, the sole provider of live multi-game systems and terminals in the Macau market, confirmed to GGRAsia that the LMG stadium at Grand Lisboa started operations on Wednesday.

On the same day, additional LMG terminals came into operation at the Jai Alai gaming venue, a LT Game representative said in comments to GGRAsia. The Jai Alai property, located near Macau’s Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, is also promoted by SJM Holdings.

Further installations of LMG terminals in Macau is a sign that the product is becoming “increasingly significant” in the market, stated Leo Chan, chief financial officer at Paradise Entertainment Ltd. Hong Kong-listed Paradise Entertainment is the parent of LT Game.

“While LMG play has been generating more gaming revenue, its contribution to Macau’s overall gaming revenue has also been rising,” Mr Chan told GGRAsia.

In the first nine months of 2024, gross gaming revenue (GGR) from the LMG segment in Macau reached MOP3.16 billion (US$395.1 million), already 9.3-percent higher than full-year 2023′s nearly MOP2.90 billion, according to data from the city’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The GGR tally generated from LMGs in the nine months to September 30 this year represents an 11.4 percent increase from the MOP2.84 billion achieved in full-year 2019.