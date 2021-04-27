New pedestrian border to Zhuhai open 2H: Macau official

 

Apr 27, 2021  

Macau’s Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak (pictured), has reaffirmed expectations that a new border crossing for pedestrians-only between Macau and neighbouring Zhuhai, in the mainland’s Guangdong province, can open in the second half this year.

Construction of the Qingmao border checkpoint at Ilha Verde – with 50 e-border channels and two manned border channels in each direction respectively – is due to be completed in May, added the official.

The actual opening date of the facility would depend on factors including simulations of operations, and approval from the central authorities.

The Qingmao checkpoint is the first border crossing for pedestrians-only between Macau and Zhuhai.

The aggregate of visitors to Macau in March rose 255.4 percent from a year earlier, to 754,541. The figure was up 76.7 percent month-on-month, according to data released on April 22, by the city’s Statistics and Census Service.

