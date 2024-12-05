Newport World names Englebert Teh chief strategy officer

Newport World Resorts, a casino and leisure complex in the Philippine capital, Manila, has appointed Englebert Teh (pictured) as its chief strategy officer. In his new role, Mr Teh is tasked with leading the operator’s corporate strategy team, the property promoter said on Wednesday in a post on social media platform LinkedIn.

Mr Teh was said to have “over 10 years” of experience in investment-related roles in real estate and infrastructure, and was most recently the head of investment and asset management at Arch Capital Philippines, according to the update.

Prior to his tenure at Arch Capital Philippines, Mr Teh had been the chief financial officer at MREIT Inc, a company designated by Megaworld Corporation to operate as a real estate investment trust. Megaworld is part of Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc.

Mr Teh had also served in other positions at a number of other corporations, including Primeiro Partners and San Miguel Infrastructure, the update mentioned.

Newport World Resorts is run by Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, also a unit of Alliance Global.

Alliance Global had in June confirmed a leadership change at Newport World Resorts, attributing it to the conclusion of a “year-long transition plan”.

The company has since appointed a number of new executives, including John Lucas, as chief hospitality officer, and Arkan Sevar, as chief casino audit officer.