 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Newport World names Englebert Teh chief strategy officer

Dec 05, 2024 Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck  

Newport World names Englebert Teh chief strategy officer

Newport World Resorts, a casino and leisure complex in the Philippine capital, Manila, has appointed Englebert Teh (pictured) as its chief strategy officer. In his new role, Mr Teh is tasked with leading the operator’s corporate strategy team, the property promoter said on Wednesday in a post on social media platform LinkedIn.

Mr Teh was said to have “over 10 years” of experience in investment-related roles in real estate and infrastructure, and was most recently the head of investment and asset management at Arch Capital Philippines, according to the update.

Prior to his tenure at Arch Capital Philippines, Mr Teh had been the chief financial officer at MREIT Inc, a company designated by Megaworld Corporation to operate as a real estate investment trust. Megaworld is part of Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc.

Mr Teh had also served in other positions at a number of other corporations, including Primeiro Partners and San Miguel Infrastructure, the update mentioned.

Newport World Resorts is run by Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, also a unit of Alliance Global.

Alliance Global had in June confirmed a leadership change at Newport World Resorts, attributing it to the conclusion of a “year-long transition plan”.

The company has since appointed a number of new executives, including John Lucas, as chief hospitality officer, and Arkan Sevar, as chief casino audit officer.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

JCM expects 2H sales to slow down, but gaming strong

JCM expects 2H sales to slow down, but gaming strong

Dec 05, 2024  

Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd, also known as JCM Global, says it expects its overall sales in the second half of its financial year to “slow down compared to the first half”. That is mainly “due to...
Read More
Newport World names Englebert Teh chief strategy officer

Newport World names Englebert Teh chief strategy officer

Dec 05, 2024  

Cabo Verde deal termination an offensive act: Macau Legend

Cabo Verde deal termination an offensive act: Macau Legend

Dec 05, 2024  

AGEM Index up 8.3pct, among the highest growth recorded

AGEM Index up 8.3pct, among the highest growth recorded

Dec 05, 2024  

Thais can’t build casino biz on China consumers: experts

Thais can’t build casino biz on China consumers:...

Dec 04, 2024  

Pick of the Day

”We don’t have in Thailand that expertise of running casinos”

Chulapong Yukate
MP of the opposition People’s Party