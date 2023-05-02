Newport World Resorts hosts Poker Dream tournament

Philippine casino and leisure complex Newport World Resorts (pictured), in the capital Manila, is hosting until May 7 a Poker Dream tournament at its Newport Grand Wing gaming area. The property’s promoter said it was the first Poker Dream event in the country.

The tournament offers a “guaranteed” PHP95.0 million (US$1.7 million) in winnings from a total of 30 trophy events, according to a press release.

“Dozens of events fill up the roster including the main event, one of the biggest games boasting a hefty PHP20-million prize pool,” it added.

Newport World Resorts is operated by Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, a unit of Philippine-listed Alliance Global Group Inc.

The announcement cited Hakan Dagtas, Newport World Resorts chief operating officer, saying the casino resort was “honoured” to host the premiere Poker Dream event in the Philippines.

“The Poker Dream brand, a newcomer in the industry, is already gaining acclaim among the biggest names in poker and it is fitting that we are holding the Manila leg in the country’s pioneer integrated resort, a mecca of poker in Asia,” stated Mr Dagtas.

Poker Dream was created by Winfred Yu, who used to run the Poker King Club. The poker brand already hosted events in Malaysia and Vietnam.