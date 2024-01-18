Nicole Babbs promoted to VP global quality at BMM

Nicole Babbs (pictured) has been promoted to vice president, global quality, at gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM Testlabs.

She will have global oversight of BMM’s accreditation work, quality policies and procedures, and of internal quality audit for BMM’s worldwide business, according to a Wednesday press release.

She has spent 23 years with BMM, and had previously served as director of global quality, and director of quality for the group. She has also worked as director of North American operations for electronic table game specialist Interblock Gaming dd.

Travis Foley, BMM’s chief government and regulatory officer, was cited in the statement as saying of Ms Babbs’ promotion: “She has been instrumental in driving our ISO certification programmes and leading our quality management system implementations.”

He added: “Nicole’s exceptional leadership qualities, wealth of industry knowledge, and quality expertise will be invaluable to BMM as we continue our global growth trajectory.