No Guangdong places on inbound quarantine list says Macau

No places in mainland China’s Guangdong province remain on Macau’s inbound quarantine list since after the stroke of midnight on Tuesday (September 21), according to the latest update from Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.

The last Guangdong places to be scrubbed from the list were the Nanhuaxi subdistrict in Haizhu district, and the Jianshe subdistrict in Yuexiu district, both part of the city of Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province.

But on Tuesday, Macau said it had added to its inbound quarantine list more places in Fujian province, which has seen recently outbreaks of the highly-infectious Delta variant of Covid-19.

Several communities in Guangzhou had joined Macau’s quarantine-on-arrival list as of the beginning of September, following confirmation of a number of Covid-19 infection cases there.

Mainland China is the only place to have a largely quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau, amid existing travel restrictions as countermeasures against Covid-19.

Guangdong province has been the largest-single source of Macau’s mainland tourists this year. For the first eight months, Macau had more than 4.66 million tourist arrivals from the mainland. Of these, 60.6 percent – or 2.82 million arrivals – were from Guangdong, according to the latest information published by Macau’s Statistics and Census Service.

Fujian province has been the second-largest source of Macau’s inbound mainland Chinese tourists, albeit Macau only saw just above 224,000 visitor arrivals from that province for the January to August period this year. The tally represented 4.8 percent of the 4.66 million tourist arrivals Macau received for the first eight months of this year.

Macau saw an aggregate of nearly 5.13 million visitor arrivals from January to the end of August. The tally represented only 18.7 percent of the 27.4 million visitor arrivals the city received in the same period in 2019.