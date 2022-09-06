Novomatic 1H EBITDA, revenue more than double

Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic AG reported group-wide revenues of nearly EUR1.32 billion (US$1.31 billion) for the first six months of 2022, an increase of 109.6 percent from the prior-year period.

The company said its first-half earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at EUR371.7 million, up 128.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the interim report released earlier this month.

Novomatic reported a net profit of EUR119.4 million in the six months to June 30 this year. That compares with a loss of EUR55.5 million in first-half 2021.

The group – traditionally strong in Europe and the Americas – has been working to increase the presence of its casino gaming machine products in Asia-Pacific markets. Novomatic controls a 52-percent stake in Australian slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd.

Novomatic stated that compared to previous years, the Covid-19 pandemic in the 2022 first half “had a significantly lower impact” on the group’s performance.

“Restrictive measures were successively lifted in the markets, while the extent of the imposed temporary closures was limited,” said Novomatic. “This had a particularly positive effect on the operating segment, which reported a significant increase in revenues compared with the previous year.”

The company said it sold 15,141 gaming devices in first-half 2022, up from 11,224 a year ago. It also operated 73,487 units at the end of June, compared to 63,118 in the prior-year period.

The group’s gaming technology segment reported revenues of EUR504.8 million, up from EUR336.5 million in first-half 2021. Gaming operations recorded revenues of EUR813.3 million, compared to EUR291.9 million a year earlier.

Novomatic is active in several gaming segments around the world, including casino business, lotteries, sports betting, online gaming and mobile play.

The group restructured its global operations last year, and appointed Thomas Komnacky as a vice president, to oversee that part of the business.