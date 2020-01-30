Novomatic, Indo Pacific place Fortunes link in Cambodia

Austrian gaming equipment supplier Novomatic AG says that it has placed its “Enchanted Fortunes Linked Jackpot”, a slot machine product with a progressive-play style, in “multiple locations around Cambodia” via its distributor in that market, Indo Pacific Gaming.

The press release didn’t name the venues.

The product is on Novomatic’s Panthera Curve 1.43 cabinet, featuring – as the name suggests – a curved, 43-inch screen.

Game titles that can be linked to contribute to the shared Enchanted Fortunes Linked Jackpot include “Asian Fortunes”, “Voodoo Fortunes”, “Book of Ra - Mystic Fortunes” and “Goddess Rising”.

Sonya Nikolova, Novomatic’s vice president sales, Asia and Africa, was quoted in the release as saying the placements were part of Novomatic’s “strategic approach” to “strengthen brand recognition and customer satisfaction in the region”.

Loren Stout, vice president of operations and sales at Indo Pacific Gaming, was cited in the announcement saying there had been “positive” comments from “customers and partners” regarding the products.