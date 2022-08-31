Novomatic launches curved version of DIAMOND X cabinet

Casino equipment maker Novomatic AG says it has launched a new J-curve slot cabinet for its “international markets”, including Asia-Pacific locations.

The launch of the DIAMOND X 1.55J follows the release of the DIAMOND X 2.32 multi-screen cabinet in March this year.

The latest cabinet released for international markets is offering Novomatic’s linked progressive slot product XTENSION LINK, according to a Tuesday press release.

The gaming supplier said the 1.55-inch touchscreen and the “exquisite LED silhouette” make the DIAMOND X 1.55J “a safe bet for exciting curve screen game presentation and maximum player appeal”.

The new cabinet includes a “facelift of the grill” on the front door panel and the player interface options, including the button deck as a standard, and a 15.6-inch TouchDeck player interface complemented by two extra-large physical buttons as an option. The cabinet also has what the company calls an “indirect silhouette lighting concept”.

Jakob Rothwangl, Novomatic’s vice president for global sales, was quoted in the release as saying: “The DIAMOND X 1.55J is our first Novomatic cabinet with the J-curved screen… It perfectly complements the 2.32 multi-screen version, delivering a highly intriguing presence on the gaming floor, thanks to its stunning indirect LED lighting concept against the backdrop of the black finish.”

Novomatic is the majority owner of Australia-based slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd.