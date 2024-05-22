Novomatic launches table tournament management tool

Austria-based gaming equipment maker Novomatic AG has launched a new tool for tournament play via live-dealer tables, part of its “Novovision” casino management system.

The new ‘Novovision tournament’ product enables an operator “to plan, organise and manage their own tournaments and even leagues, with full administrative control of all parameters and events at the tables,” said the supplier in a Tuesday press release.

According to the company, the tournament tool “reduces the administrative effort” of organising live tournaments. Its capabilities include “detailed settings for the game types, chips, rounds, buy-ins and a dynamic prize calculation as well as sophisticated table and player management”.

“The application also enables operators to manage the tournament display content as well as messaging and sound notifications for an unlimited number of screens across their venue,” added Novomatic.

Operators can monitor and control all tournament details “live and in real-time” via a system app, according to the update.

The maker said Novovision tournament supports a variety of card games, such as a number of poker variants, blackjack and baccarat. It is also integrated with other Novovision tools, including the ‘cashdesk’ for the tournament registration and the system’s wallet.

The announcement quoted Jens Einhaus, sales director at Novomatic Biometric System (NBS), as saying: “Poker tournaments are hugely popular casino events, but anyone who has ever run one knows how much effort and attention to detail goes into organising it smoothly.”

He added: “With our new Novovision tournament module, operators can fully rely on the system to guide them through all the tournament events and settings.”