Novomatic new DIAMOND X cabinet for international markets

Casino equipment maker Novomatic AG has launched a new slot cabinet for its “international markets”, which encompasses places within the Asia-Pacific region.

The DIAMOND X 2.32 includes a “facelift of the grill on the front door panel” for its slot-cabinet offer, as well as what the company calls an “indirect silhouette lighting concept”.

The cabinets (pictured) each have two, 32-inch, full high-definition game screens, with a touch screen on the lower one, and a cabinet topper designed for use with progressive-jackpot style games and for “high visibility on the gaming floor”.

The cabinet was the result of “intensive research and development efforts” and “meticulous discussions with customers, distributors and regional units as well as in-depth research of market requirements,” said Jakob Rothwangl, Novomatic’s vice president for global sales, as cited in a Tuesday press release.

Novomatic is the majority owner of Australia-based slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd, which in late February said it had returned to half-year profit.