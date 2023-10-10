 

Novomatic, PariMAX to develop historical horse racing games

Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic AG says it has linked with PariMax for joint development of historical horse racing games product.

PariMAX is a technology provider for the horse racing and wagering industry, using the parent’s “AmTote pari-mutuel technology”. It is a subsidiary of 1/ST Technology, a wholly-owned entity of U.S.-based The Stronach Group.

“This partnership will bring Novomatic’s portfolio of titles to new markets on PariMAX’s historical horse racing platform in the United States,” stated a Monday press release from Novomatic.

It added: “Novomatic and PariMAX aim additionally to pursue other markets outside the U.S., subject to regulatory, technical and commercial feasibility, leveraging Novomatic’s extensive worldwide production facilities and distribution channels.”

The announcement quoted Rick Meitzler, chief executive of Novomatic Americas, as saying that the partnership would enable the group “to open new markets as well as to grow” its business in this segment.

“We are pleased to work with PariMAX to be able to offer our library of games to new customers, through the historical horse racing platform,” he added.

Paul Williams, CEO of 1/ST Technology, said in prepared remarks that the partnership would“bring some compelling new offerings to historical horse racing abroad and domestically”.

Mr Williams added: “Together we can continue to prove that leveraging fully pari-mutuel wagering and horse racing content can succeed in growing the market for the benefit of the horse racing industry.”

