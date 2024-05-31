Novomatic promises new region-focused games at G2E Asia

Gaming equipment maker Novomatic AG says it will showcase “an innovative product range dedicated to the Asian market” at this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia casino trade show and conference in Macau.

Thomas Schmalzer, vice president of global sales and product management, said in a press release: “As one of the most important trade shows in the industry, the G2E [Asia in] Macau is an exceptional opportunity for Novomatic to showcase our latest technology to the Asian market and to engage with our customers.”

He added: “We are proud to present an exceptional product portfolio that meets every requirement of our customers – from the premium ‘Diamond X’ series to the innovative ‘Novovision’ casino management system.”

G2E Asia will take place at the Venetian Macao from June 4 to 6.

The Austria-based manufacturer’s J-curved “Diamond X 1.55J” cabinet will be featured with the “Xtension Link Volume 2”, a linked progressive title that offers five new games, alongside some existing titles such as “Golden Book of Ra” and “Golden Charming Lady”, the two games to be shown in what the company said was “their exclusive XL version”.

The firm’s new “Cash Flood” link (pictured) will also be showcased in the J-curved Diamond X 1.55J cabinet.

Novomatic’s multi-screen version Diamond X 2.32/3.32 will also be on display, featuring the latest “Golden Link” volume 2, with five fresh titles, including the Asian-themed “Shanghai Club” and the Egyptian treasures in “Queen of the Night Magic”.

At the event, the company will also display its “Novovision” casino management system and a range of products in its electronic table games (ETGs) segment. These include the ETG platform “Novo Unity Pro”, which the maker said provides “flexible interconnection of electronic live games and slot games on a large number of individual player stations”.