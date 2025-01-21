Novomatic to acquire French-based Vikings Casinos Group

Gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic AG says it has signed an agreement to acquire French gaming group Vikings Casinos SAS, subject to certain conditions such as regulatory approvals. The value of the deal was not disclosed in a Monday press release.

“With this strategic move, Novomatic continues its international growth strategy in the French market and significantly expands its portfolio in one of the largest gaming regions in Europe,” stated the company in the announcement.

According to the target firm’s corporate website, the Vikings Casinos Group runs 11 casinos across France.

Stefan Krenn, executive board member of Novomatic, said in prepared remarks that the acquisition of Vikings Casinos aligned with Novomatic’s “international growth strategy” and would help in “strengthening” the group’s “position as a leading provider in the European gaming market”.

“With this step, we have successfully laid the foundation for further sustainable growth in France,” added Mr Krenn.

The announcement cited Luc Le Borgne, chief executive of Vikings Casinos SAS, as saying: “The acquisition by Novomatic opens up new opportunities for growth and further development.”

He added: “We are confident that the integration into such an experienced and successful company as Novomatic will help us to further strengthen our position in the French market.”

Earlier this month, Novomatic said it had agreed to sell the group’s Admiral Group business in Austria to German-based sports betting and online slot games provider Tipico Group.

Austria-based Novomatic said at the time that it would be “focusing on international growth markets and further global expansion” following the sale of Admiral Group.