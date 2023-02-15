Novomatic updates Black Edition cabinet range

Feb 15, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Trends & Tech
Austria-based gaming supplier Novomatic AG has launched the successor to its “Black Edition” slot game cabinets.
Black Edition II 3.27 and Black Edition II XL 3.32 are in multi-screen format. The products are equipped with two full high-definition liquid crystal display screens in 27-inch and 32-inch diameter respectively, and an equally-dimensioned topper. The latter is optional for the XL cabinet version.
A third model is also offered, called Black Edition II 1.49J, which has a 49-inch J-curve screen.
Additional features for the new products, and that are said to enhance player enjoyment, are an ergonomic foot rest and padded palm rest, as well as a powerful sound system.
The group also recently announced new video-slot slant-top cabinets: the Master SL in versions 2.32 and 3.32. The group also has two other forms of slant-top cabinet for the electronic table game segment.
Novomatic – traditionally strong in Europe and the Americas – has been working to increase the presence of its casino gaming machine products in Asia-Pacific markets. Novomatic controls a 52-percent stake in Australian slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd.
