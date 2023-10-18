Novomatic V.I.P X slot offer eyes international markets

Austria-based gaming equipment maker Novomatic AG says it has a new product line for VIP slot machine players in its international markets, under the motto “Very Important Player X-perience”.

The offer encompasses a number of slot cabinets (pictured): the V.I.P X Royal 1.85; the V.I.P. X Dream 3.43, and the V.I.P. X Lounge 2.32.

They are said to feature “extra-high and wide” gaming screens and an integrated sound system, to help generate an “intense player experience and maximum immersion” in the on-screen game .

The products were shown at Novomatic’s stand at the recent Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

Visitors from South Korea were among those calling at Novomatic’s stand, noted Thomas Schmalzer, vice president global sales and product management, in a Wednesday press release.

“We are pushing forward on the Novomatic growth trajectory in the North and South American markets as well as internationally,” added the executive.

Referring to G2E, the executive stated: “It was a great opportunity for decision-makers in the industry to experience the Novomatic product portfolio in its great variety.”

At the event, the company also presented its “Novovision” casino management system and a range of products in its electronic table games (ETGs) segment. These included the ETG platform “Novo Unity II” with simultaneous betting options, as well as the latest slant top cabinets “Executive SL 1.27” and “Lotus SL 1.27”.