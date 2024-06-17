Novomatic wants to up presence in the Philippines: exec

Gaming equipment maker Novomatic AG aims to continue expanding its footprint in the Philippine casino market, says the company’s vice president of global sales and product management, Thomas Schmalzer (pictured).

“We are very pleased with our continuous growth in Asia… The Philippines is the biggest growth market right now,” Mr Schmalzer told GGRAsia.

Austria-based manufacturer Novomatic – traditionally strong in Europe and the Americas – has been working to increase the presence of its casino gaming machine products in Asia-Pacific markets. The firm controls a 52-percent stake in the Australian slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd.

Mr Schmalzer added: “The primary target will be continuing to increase our install base in the Philippines. We are looking forward to offering the market some competitive variety, with upcoming installations in top casinos in the Philippines.”

The Novomatic executive said that the firm was also achieving positive results in Malaysia and South Korea, where “Novo Unity” electronic table game installations, as well as the deployment of slot machines, “continue to grow year-on-year, driven by healthy demand from patrons.”

Mr Schmalzer noted that Cambodia was “another interesting emerging market” for Novomatic.

Elaborating on the company’s plans for Asia, he said the firm was “developing a specific product strategy” and tailor-made content for this part of the world.

He stated that Novomatic was working with the “best distributors” in the Asian markets where it has a presence.

“We have long-standing relationships with our partners KGS in South Korea, Harvest Gaming in Malaysia and Singapore, and most recently we are cooperating with Tecnet Asia to support us in the Philippines and other regions within Southeast Asia.”

The gaming equipment supplier was among the exhibitors at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia casino trade show, which took place in Macau at the start of this month. It had a joint booth with Ainsworth.

During the trade show, Novomatic showcased its ‘Diamond X’ series of cabinets and introduced new gaming content. This involved its J-curved “Diamond X 1.55J” cabinet, featuring the XTENSION LINK Volume 2, a linked progressive title with five new games, including titles such as ‘Golden Book of Ra’ and ‘Golden Charming Lady’ in their XL versions.

The firm also displayed its new electronic table game offering “Novo Unity Pro” at the trade show, with upgraded terminals and an enhanced player interface. The system enables the integration of electronic live games such as sic bo and baccarat, as well as roulette, poker, blackjack, and slot games.

“This unique combination adds extra dimensions of functionality, flexibility, and future-proofing to the casino floor, offering the flexible interconnection of electronic live games and slot games on a large number of individual player stations,” Mr Schmalzer commented. “With the innovative simultaneous betting functionality, visitors can experience a new dimension of game turnaround for players.”