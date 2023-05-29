Novomatic’s Black Edition II cabinets at G2E in Singapore

Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic AG says it will be showing an array of multi-games and progressive links, electronic table games (ETGs) and sports betting kiosks at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore.

Casino trade show and conference G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore, running from May 30 to June 1 inclusive, is to be held at Marina Bay Sands.

Novomatic said in a Thursday press release that it would be displaying “two versions” of its “Black Edition” slot game cabinets (pictured).

Black Edition II 3.27 is a multi-screen format, equipped with two full high-definition liquid crystal display screens in 27-inch and 32-inch diameter, and an equally-dimensioned topper. Black Edition II 1.49J features a 49-inch J-curve monitor for the group’s upright games and progressive titles.

Other products on display in Singapore will be the DIAMOND X 1.55J and the DIAMOND X 3.32 multi-screen cabinets.

The DIAMOND X 1.55J – Novomatic’s first upright machine with a J-curve single-screen monitor – will be shown with the group’s linked progressive slot product XTENSION LINK, which the firm says is a “top-floor performance in numerous casinos across different markets”.

Novomatic also said it would display the group’s latest slant top releases for the ETG segment, including the EXECUTIVE SL 1.27 and LOTUS SL 1.27 products.

Debuting in Asia will be the firm’s sports betting kiosks: the table-top version Novomatic ActionBook Compact and the multi-screen version Novomatic ActionBook Plus.

“We are excited to be returning to G2E Asia and thrilled to present our top-performing portfolio of solutions for a region that has been affected unlike any other during the past few years,” said Thomas Schmalzer, Novomatic’s vice president of global sales and for product management, in remarks included in the release.

He added: “We have an exceptional range of new products and attractive highlights with a great appeal for the region to show.”

Novomatic – traditionally strong in Europe and the Americas – has been working to increase the presence of its casino gaming machine products in Asia-Pacific markets. Novomatic controls a 52-percent stake in Australian slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd.