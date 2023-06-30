NRT supplying ticket redemption tech for Inspire in S.Korea

Financial transaction specialist NRT Technology Corp has been selected to supply ticket-redemption equipment for the under-construction Inspire Entertainment Resort at Incheon in South Korea, confirmed Art Ayow (pictured), NRT’s senior vice president of international sales, in comments to GGRAsia. One of the products being supplied is the firm’s QuickJack NEO ticket redemption kiosk.

Inspire Entertainment Resort, being developed by the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, which trades as Mohegan Gaming, is due to have a foreigner-only casino. Some non-gaming facilities at the venue are scheduled to open in the fourth quarter this year, according to previous commentary from the casino group.

NRT said it already works with Mohegan Gaming at the latter’s flagship Mohegan Sun property, in the U.S. state of Connecticut.

“Where we deal with casino [operator] clientele, we’re not providing one product for one solution. We’re trying to engage in a long-term relationship or partnership, so we can anticipate some of what they need, and we can also be proactive in terms of understanding emerging technology,” stated Mr Ayow.

The executive is pictured with the QuickTouch 3, one of NRT’s kiosk products. It enables casino resort customers to view consumer offers either via the kiosk or via a mobile device, without the need to download a software application. New members can also be registered with the property via the machine. The product can also be customised for the particular needs of the casino operator.

“The most difficult part of the process for solution companies like us, is not the software: it’s actually the hardware,” the NRT executive told GGRAsia.

An example, he says, is if a client wants to add to the hardware platform a passport reader for machine-scannable passports.

Mr Ayow says the QuickTouch 3 has been designed so that “90 to 95 percent of all possible applications can be accommodated”.