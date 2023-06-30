NRT supplying ticket redemption tech for Inspire in S.Korea

Jun 30, 2023 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Financial transaction specialist NRT Technology Corp has been selected to supply ticket-redemption equipment for the under-construction Inspire Entertainment Resort at Incheon in South Korea, confirmed Art Ayow (pictured), NRT’s senior vice president of international sales, in comments to GGRAsia. One of the products being supplied is the firm’s QuickJack NEO ticket redemption kiosk.
Inspire Entertainment Resort, being developed by the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, which trades as Mohegan Gaming, is due to have a foreigner-only casino. Some non-gaming facilities at the venue are scheduled to open in the fourth quarter this year, according to previous commentary from the casino group.
NRT said it already works with Mohegan Gaming at the latter’s flagship Mohegan Sun property, in the U.S. state of Connecticut.
“Where we deal with casino [operator] clientele, we’re not providing one product for one solution. We’re trying to engage in a long-term relationship or partnership, so we can anticipate some of what they need, and we can also be proactive in terms of understanding emerging technology,” stated Mr Ayow.
The executive is pictured with the QuickTouch 3, one of NRT’s kiosk products. It enables casino resort customers to view consumer offers either via the kiosk or via a mobile device, without the need to download a software application. New members can also be registered with the property via the machine. The product can also be customised for the particular needs of the casino operator.
“The most difficult part of the process for solution companies like us, is not the software: it’s actually the hardware,” the NRT executive told GGRAsia.
An example, he says, is if a client wants to add to the hardware platform a passport reader for machine-scannable passports.
Mr Ayow says the QuickTouch 3 has been designed so that “90 to 95 percent of all possible applications can be accommodated”.
Jun 27, 2023
Jun 23, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023Revenue at Genting group’s respective casino resorts in Malaysia and Singapore is likely this year to reach “85 percent to 90 percent” of 2019’s pre-pandemic trading period, with recovery to...
(Click here for more)
”For me, let’s get rid of POGOs. We can get revenues from lots of other sources”
Benjamin Diokno
The Philippines’ Finance Secretary