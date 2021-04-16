NUSTAR complex in Cebu slated to open 2022: promoter

The NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu, in the Philippines, is scheduled to open in 2022, its promoter confirmed in an email reply to GGRAsia. The scheme is being developed by Philippines-based Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc.

Construction of the casino resort (pictured in an artist’s rendering) has already begun and the property “is slated” to have its soft opening “in 2022,” stated a spokesperson from the promoter.

The property is being developed in a land reclamation zone on the outskirts of Cebu City, an area called the South Road Properties.

NUSTAR Resort and Casino is to feature three hotel towers with more than 1,000 rooms, and “will have the biggest gaming floor outside of Metro Manila,” said the developer. The property will have a gaming floor with a total area of 21,000 square metres (226,042 sq feet), offering “250 tables and 1,500 electronic gaming machines”.

In its reply to GGRAsia, Universal Hotels and Resorts confirmed that it had “already been given the… provisional gaming licence” for NUSTAR Resort and Casino by the country’s gaming regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor).

The property will also feature four floors of retail and dining space, and facilities for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) that can accommodate 2,000 participants.

Cebu is to host another casino resort, also scheduled to have its first-phase opening next year. Emerald Bay, being developed by PH Resorts Group Holdings Ltd, is being constructed in two phases, with the targeted completion of the first phase by the second quarter of 2022, according to its developer.