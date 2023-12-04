NUSTAR giant LED has Aristocrat as debut slot promo

Aristocrat Gaming says it is the first gaming equipment supplier to have product promoted on NUSTAR Resort and Casino’s giant LED billboard.

The promotional equipment at the property in Cebu City, in the Philippines, is being used to highlight Aristocrat’s “Tian Ci Jin Lu” slot. The gaming product was installed at the property earlier this year.

“Tian Ci Jin Lu features Asia’s first-of-its-kind metamorphic signage, where the sign becomes part of the game. This synergy aligns perfectly with the distinctive capabilities of this unique [LED] display,” said Lloyd Robson, Aristocrat Gaming general manager for Asia, as cited in a Monday press release.

Katrina Mae de Jesus, assistant vice president for resort marketing for NUSTAR, said as cited in the announcement: “We are delighted to work with Aristocrat as our first gaming partner to feature content on our Jumbotron, displaying dynamic content for an iconic development.”

She added: “Tian Ci Jin Lu’s unique features and award-winning status make it an ideal choice for viewers, and our 3D LED display offers a creative and immersive experience, for more engaging and effective storytelling.”

The release added that Tian Ci Jin Lu had “rapidly gained momentum” in the Manila and Clark casino markets in the Philippines, as well as Singapore, Cambodia, South Korea and Macau.

“It consistently ranks among the top three single denomination games at every location, solidifying its status as a top performer,” said the update.

Tian Ci Jin Lu is said to offer multiple jackpot levels, and to strike a balance between “player engagement and operator efficiency”.

Aristocrat Gaming is the casino-equipment arm of Australia-listed gaming content and technology provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.