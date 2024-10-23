NuxGame, MAP in tie-up to amp affiliate programme

NuxGame, a business-to-business (B2B) software provider for the iGaming industry, says it has partnered with Mediacle Affiliate Platform (MAP) to “bring advanced tracking capabilities and comprehensive marketing tools” to its own platform.

MAP is described as an advanced, cloud-based affiliate marketing and referral tracking platform suitable for iGaming businesses.

“The integration with MAP brings cutting-edge solutions to NuxGame’s platform, enabling operators to gain more precise control over affiliate traffic and performance,” stated a Tuesday release by NexGame.

According to the announcement, NuxGame’s customers will be able to “gain access to comprehensive affiliate management tools, enabling efficient handling of their partnerships”.

“The platform offers operators advanced tracking and reporting features, customisable commission structures, and multi-level user access for tailored permissions,” the release added. The new features include “promo codes”, “QR code tracking”, and “multi-level marketing functionality”.

The announcement cited Denis Kosinsky, NuxGame’s vice president of operations, as saying: “Partnering with MAP significantly enhances our affiliate management capabilities, giving our operators the tools to track, analyse, and optimise affiliate traffic more efficiently.

He added: “With this integration, our clients can manage their affiliate programmes in a more streamlined and flexible way, while driving more value from their affiliate partnerships.”

Santosh Jain, chief executive at MAP, said in prepared remarks that the partnership with NuxGame “ensures that operators have access to cutting-edge affiliate management tools”.

“By working with NuxGame, we empower operators with a state-of-the-art platform that enhances the efficiency, transparency, and scalability of their affiliate programmes, allowing them to drive growth and maximise return-on-investment,” added the CEO.