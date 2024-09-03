NuxGame to offer LuckyStreak blackjack, roulette, baccarat

NuxGame, a business-to-business (B2B) software provider for the iGaming industry, is teaming with Latvia-based LuckyStreak to offer the latter’s live blackjack, roulette and baccarat on NuxGame’s aggregation platform.

Dmitry Volkov, chief revenue officer at NuxGame, was cited saying in a Tuesday press release: “We’re excited to cooperate with LuckyStreak, whose innovative approach to live casino games, streamed from their art-deco studio, expands the content on our platform.”

Mr Volkov added: “With features like customisable video, dealer tipping, and instant screen results, their offerings, including blackjack, baccarat, and roulette, perfectly complement the new content we’ve been adding.”

Rory Kimber, LuckyStreak’s commercial director, was cited as saying in the update: “NuxGame’s offering is second-to-none and supports our strategy of achieving wide distribution through premium partners into ever-expanding markets.”

The statement noted LuckyStreak has been producing and streaming live casino games since 2014.

A product called LuckyConnect was launched in 2017 and is is described as a proprietary integration API (application program interface) for operators. It is said to be able to connect operators to a library of over 4,000 live-dealer and third-party games from provider brands including Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Ruby Play, PG Soft and Red Rake Gaming.

NuxGame was established in 2018, and is said to offer a “one-stop shop” platform, with casino and crypto casino capabilities as well as content aggregation, with over 13,500 games from over 130 providers.

The platform also offers sportsbook features which it says provide 370,000 monthly events.