NZ to license online gaming effective from 2026: minister

New Zealand is to auction licenses for online gaming, with the system to come into force in 2026, said on Tuesday Brooke van Velden, the nation’s Internal Affairs Minister.

The official said a limited number of licences would be available for three-year terms, with operators required to meet certain standards before offering services.

“There will be a licencing system for online casinos, where operators will need to comply with a set of criteria before they will be able to offer services to New Zealanders. It will be illegal for unlicensed operators to offer services to New Zealanders,” said Ms van Velden.

She added: “Licensing is how we regulate most forms of gambling domestically. This is not intended to increase the amount of gambling New Zealanders do but to ensure operators meet requirements for consumer protection and harm minimisation, as well as paying tax.”

Gamblers would have to be at least 18, only casino games would be allowed, and sports betting and lotteries would be banned. Sponsorship by online casinos will remain illegal, added the statement.

“I expect the new regulatory system to be in place from early 2026 and the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback during the Select Committee process. Once established, the Department of Internal Affairs will be the regulator,” said Ms van Velden.

On Tuesday, public broadcaster Radio New Zealand (RNZ) said the country’s only land-based casino business, SkyCity Entertainment Group – which runs casinos in Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown, as well as one in Adelaide, South Australia – had long called for a regulated online industry within New Zealand.

SkyCity set up an online business through a Malta-based subsidiary in 2019, but according to RNZ recently sold its 10 percent stake in that business.

The current coalition government in New Zealand, headed by Christopher Luxon, leader of the centre-right National Party, has been in power since late 2023, replacing the centre-left Labour Party.