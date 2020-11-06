October AGEM Index dips 6.8pct m-o-m, 2.5pct y-o-y

The AGEM Index for stocks of major listed casino equipment suppliers around the world dropped by 36.05 points month-on-month in October, to 494.82 points, a 6.8-percent loss from September.

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) said the October index was 2.5 percent down judged year-on-year.

More AGEM Index companies reported month-on-month decreases in stock price during the month than reported gains. Five saw positive moves and eight saw contractions.

Australia-based slot machine maker and online games provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd experienced a 4.5 percent month-on-month decrease in its share price, contributing 15.96 points to the AGEM Index’s October decline. Judged year-on-year, Aristocrat’s share price dipped 9.5 percent in October in year-on-year terms.

The stock price for Japan’s Konami Corp dropped 10.4 percent sequentially in October this year, accounting for a 9.80-point decrease in the AGEM Index. Measured year-on-year, Konami’s stock price was down 14.7 percent.

Electronic games, online and lottery services provider International Game Technology Plc witnessed its share price dip 26.2 percent month-on-month, contributing to an 8.52-point decrease in the AGEM Index. Compared to October 2019, IGT’s stock price declined by 38.0 percent.

The major U.S. stock indices decreased in October as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 3.5 percent, and the Nasdaq fell by 2.7 percent. The S&P 500 dropped by 1.9 percent.

The AGEM Index is produced in association with Applied Analysis LLC, a Nevada-, U.S.-based research firm.

AGEM represents manufacturers of electronic gaming devices, systems, lotteries and components for the gaming industry. The association began compiling data for the index in January 2005 using a base of 100 points. The stocks that constitute the AGEM Index are weighted by approximate market capitalisation.