Okada Manila chair Manuel Lazaro dies aged 87

The Okada Manila casino resort in the Philippine capital says its chairperson, Manuel Lazaro, has died aged 87.

According to Thursday’s statement, he was an adviser to Ferdinand Marcos Snr during the latter’s time as national leader, and a government corporate counsel from 1976 to 1986.

The late Mr Marcos’ son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, was recently elected as the next president of the Philippines.

Okada Manila’s statement expressed “deep regret and sadness” at Mr Lazaro’s death. It added he had “helped in building” Okada Manila, and “drove it to become one of Asia’s premier casino resorts”.

The announcement added that Mr Lazaro had helped the business “navigate through the pandemic,” thus “ensuring” employees’ jobs, and “helping in the initiatives for the company’s recovery”.

Mr Lazaro had in 2017 been elected chairman of privately-held Philippine company Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc, the promoter of Okada Manila, replacing Japanese entrepreneur Kazuo Okada.