Okada Manila chair Manuel Lazaro dies aged 87

May 19, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck
The Okada Manila casino resort in the Philippine capital says its chairperson, Manuel Lazaro, has died aged 87.
According to Thursday’s statement, he was an adviser to Ferdinand Marcos Snr during the latter’s time as national leader, and a government corporate counsel from 1976 to 1986.
The late Mr Marcos’ son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, was recently elected as the next president of the Philippines.
Okada Manila’s statement expressed “deep regret and sadness” at Mr Lazaro’s death. It added he had “helped in building” Okada Manila, and “drove it to become one of Asia’s premier casino resorts”.
The announcement added that Mr Lazaro had helped the business “navigate through the pandemic,” thus “ensuring” employees’ jobs, and “helping in the initiatives for the company’s recovery”.
Mr Lazaro had in 2017 been elected chairman of privately-held Philippine company Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc, the promoter of Okada Manila, replacing Japanese entrepreneur Kazuo Okada.
May 10, 2022
May 19, 2022
May 19, 2022
May 19, 2022Casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd announced on Thursday that it would launch at the end of June a new, themed zone for “family-friendly” entertainment at its majority-owned...
May 19, 2022
(Click here for more)
US$403.9 million
Interim normalised profit after tax and amortisation reported by slot machine maker and online gaming content provider Aristocrat Leisure