Okada Manila control dispute back in court: Universal

A tussle for control of the Okada Manila casino resort (pictured) in the Philippines is back in the courts there, rather than on the premises as it was last month. That is according to a Wednesday press release from Universal Entertainment Corp.

The firm stated: “In a resolution dated June 13… the Philippine Supreme Court has ordered Kazuo Okada to reply and comment” on a motion seeking clarification for the actions of his side; a motion submitted by the Universal Entertainment camp on June 9.

Universal Entertainment, a Japanese conglomerate, is disputing control of Okada Manila, with the group’s ousted founder, Mr Okada.

On May 31, representatives of Mr Okada physically occupied the Okada Manila complex, saying a Supreme Court order from late April had restored the board of Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc (TRLEI) to how it was before his ousting from TRLEI, as well as from Universal Entertainment, in 2017. TRLEI is a Philippines-based company that operates the Okada Manila resort.

Universal Entertainment says the real TRLEI board is the one that controlled the property prior to the May 31 incident, and says it is pursuing a criminal complaint about the resort’s occupation, as well as taking action via representations to the Supreme Court.