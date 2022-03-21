 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Okada Manila launches new high-end gaming club

Mar 21, 2022 Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck  

Okada Manila launches new high-end gaming club

The operator of the Okada Manila casino resort, in the Philippine capital, has launched a new gaming space catering to its “top-tier” patrons. The promoter made the announcement on Monday via a social media account.

The gaming space, branded “Perlas Club”, is described in the announcement as a venue that offers “exclusive, luxurious, and private premier gaming experience” to Okada Manila’s so-called “Maharlika” members. Okada Manila identifies Maharlika as the top of its five-tier casino membership programme, called Reward Circle. 

Japanese gaming conglomerate Universal Entertainment Corp’s subsidiary, Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc, operates the Okada Manila casino resort. The complex is situated in the Entertainment City zone, in Manila.

Okada Manila posted full-year gross gaming revenue of PHP18.92 billion (US$368.1 million) in 2021, an increase of 23.4 percent compared to 2020.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Okada Manila launches new high-end gaming club

Okada Manila launches new high-end gaming club

Mar 21, 2022  

The operator of the Okada Manila casino resort, in the Philippine capital, has launched a new gaming space catering to its “top-tier” patrons. The promoter made the announcement...
Read More
Capital Group cuts stake in Wynn Macau Ltd, gets US$12mln

Capital Group cuts stake in Wynn Macau Ltd, gets US$12mln

Mar 21, 2022  

R&F gets 1-year delay for S. Korea casino project

R&F gets 1-year delay for S. Korea casino project

Mar 21, 2022  

Pick of the Day

”Many gaming operators have asked about this article: why their companies need to be dissolved if it were not granted a [Macau] gaming licence, instead of simply allowing them to amend their business scope”

Chan Chak Mo
Member of Macau's Legislative Assembly