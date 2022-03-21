Okada Manila launches new high-end gaming club

Mar 21, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck
The operator of the Okada Manila casino resort, in the Philippine capital, has launched a new gaming space catering to its “top-tier” patrons. The promoter made the announcement on Monday via a social media account.
The gaming space, branded “Perlas Club”, is described in the announcement as a venue that offers “exclusive, luxurious, and private premier gaming experience” to Okada Manila’s so-called “Maharlika” members. Okada Manila identifies Maharlika as the top of its five-tier casino membership programme, called Reward Circle.
Japanese gaming conglomerate Universal Entertainment Corp’s subsidiary, Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc, operates the Okada Manila casino resort. The complex is situated in the Entertainment City zone, in Manila.
Okada Manila posted full-year gross gaming revenue of PHP18.92 billion (US$368.1 million) in 2021, an increase of 23.4 percent compared to 2020.
