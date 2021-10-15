One-day MGS Summit due next month at Galaxy Macau

The organisers of Macau’s MGS Entertainment Show, a casino trade exhibition and conference held annually over several days in pre-pandemic times, are planning to hold a month from now, a “special one-day event”, called the 2021 MGS Summit.

The event, scheduled for November 17, will feature a conference held online, and also in-person sessions at the JW Marriott Hotel Macau (pictured) at the Galaxy Macau complex, a resort operated by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. The gathering will aim to “explore the value and accelerate the business recovery” of the gaming industry, said the organisers in an announcement.

The statement said the summit would bring together “prominent entertainment industry parties and distinguished voices” and a “number of Chinese and Asia-Pacific entrepreneurs”.

Mainland China is currently the only place to have a largely quarantine-free travel arrangement with Macau. The Macau – Hong Kong border is not technically closed for residents of the two places, but quarantine protocols have effectively rendered travel impractical.

Non-residents are not generally allowed to enter Macau from overseas, although the city’s government makes some public-interest exceptions, and recently permitted non-residents to apply for the right to return, under a trial scheme.

The Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers’ Association will jointly organise the 2021 MGS Summit with two Chinese state-owned enterprises: Nam Kwong Culture and Creative Industry Ltd, and China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd.

The 2020 edition of MGS Entertainment Show, which was due to feature a casino trade exhibition and conference, was cancelled for “safety and health” reasons. The event had been scheduled for November 17 to 19 last year.